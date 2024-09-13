Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Zomato share are down by -2.04%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 285.7 and closed at 278.1. The stock reached a high of 286.5 and a low of 277.7 during the day.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

At 13 Sep 11:17 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 278.1, -2.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82931.81, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 286.5 and a low of 277.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5263.49
10255.77
20257.99
50240.14
100198.58
300188.56

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 418.63 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in the quarter.

Zomato share price down -2.04% today to trade at 278.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.04% each respectively.

