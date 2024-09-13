Zomato share are down by -2.04%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹ 285.7 and closed at ₹ 278.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 286.5 and a low of ₹ 277.7 during the day.

At 13 Sep 11:17 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹278.1, -2.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82931.81, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹286.5 and a low of ₹277.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 263.49 10 255.77 20 257.99 50 240.14 100 198.58 300 188.56

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 418.63 .



The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in the quarter.