Business News/ Markets / Zomato share are up by 0.06%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Zomato share are up by 0.06%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 260.05 and closed slightly higher at 260.20. The stock reached a high of 261.20 during the day and a low of 256.30. Overall, the price movement was relatively stable, with a slight upward trend by the close of trading.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

At 09 Sep 11:10 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 260.2, 0.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81372.18, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of 261.2 and a low of 256.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5250.00
10253.33
20257.66
50236.05
100194.13
300184.72

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 263.35, 266.7, & 271.25, whereas it has key support levels at 255.45, 250.9, & 247.55.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 383.32 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.52% with a target price of 274.56521739.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in to 2.18% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in quarter.

Zomato share price up 0.06% today to trade at 260.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Wipro, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.16% & 0.23% each respectively.

