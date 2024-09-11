Zomato share are up by 2.77%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹ 268.5 and closed at ₹ 275. The stock reached a high of ₹ 281.4 and a low of ₹ 268.05 during the day.

At 11 Sep 11:04 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹275, 2.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82010.37, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹281.4 and a low of ₹268.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 253.76 10 253.38 20 257.54 50 237.36 100 195.59 300 185.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹272.32, ₹276.68, & ₹283.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹261.57, ₹255.18, & ₹250.82.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 394.74 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.13% with a target price of ₹275.34782609.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in to 2.18% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in quarter.