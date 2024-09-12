Zomato share are up by 3.75%, Nifty up by 0.33%

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 276 and closed at 281.9. The stock reached a high of 283.5 and a low of 274.5 during the day.

Livemint
Published12 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

At 12 Sep 11:08 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 281.9, 3.75% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81777.11, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of 283.5 and a low of 274.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5257.73
10254.20
20257.58
50238.71
100197.08
300187.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 279.43, 287.17, & 292.83, whereas it has key support levels at 266.03, 260.37, & 252.63.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, NA.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 400.72 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.32% with a target price of 275.34782609.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in to 2.18% in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in to 46.13% in the quarter.

Zomato share price up 3.75% today to trade at 281.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.33% & 0.31% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsZomato share are up by 3.75%, Nifty up by 0.33%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

149.80
11:09 AM | 12 SEP 2024
1.65 (1.11%)

Bharat Electronics

290.10
11:09 AM | 12 SEP 2024
2.05 (0.71%)

Tata Motors

971.90
11:09 AM | 12 SEP 2024
-4.1 (-0.42%)

Indian Oil Corporation

172.20
11:09 AM | 12 SEP 2024
2.45 (1.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kaynes Technology India

4,920.25
11:03 AM | 12 SEP 2024
260.45 (5.59%)

Engineers India

221.30
11:03 AM | 12 SEP 2024
11.7 (5.58%)

Sundaram Finance

4,845.80
11:02 AM | 12 SEP 2024
220.2 (4.76%)

Aurobindo Pharma

1,570.80
11:03 AM | 12 SEP 2024
63.6 (4.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.00380.00
    Chennai
    72,220.00400.00
    Delhi
    72,890.00-1,030.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.001,440.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue