Zomato share price jumps over 10%, scales fresh 52-week high post Q2 results
Q2 Result Review- Zomato reported a net profit of ₹36 crore during Q2FY24 against a net loss of ₹251 crore in Q2FY23 and ₹2 crore profit in the previous quarter (Q1FY24). The share price scaled 52 week high and rose more than 10% on significant improvement in earnings performance
Zomato share prices gained more than 10% and scaled 52 week highs of ₹120 on Friday after the company reported a net profit of ₹36 crore during July-September quarter for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) against a net loss of ₹251 crore in the corresponding period last year.
