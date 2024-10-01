Zomato share are up by 0.8%, Nifty down by -0.25%

Zomato Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|287.21
|10
|282.40
|20
|270.63
|50
|255.57
|100
|216.04
|300
|204.59
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹276.83, ₹280.07, & ₹282.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹271.43, ₹269.27, & ₹266.03.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.00% with a target price of ₹281.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.
Zomato share price has gained 0.8% today to trade at ₹275.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess