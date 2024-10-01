Zomato share are up by 0.8%, Nifty down by -0.25%

Zomato Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 272.7 and closed at 275.5. The stock reached a high of 276.4 and a low of 271.4 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published1 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:12 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 275.5, 0.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84129.44, down by -0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 276.4 and a low of 271.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5287.21
10282.40
20270.63
50255.57
100216.04
300204.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 276.83, 280.07, & 282.23, whereas it has key support levels at 271.43, 269.27, & 266.03.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 403.00 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.00% with a target price of 281.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.

Zomato share price has gained 0.8% today to trade at 275.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.25% & -0.2% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsZomato share are up by 0.8%, Nifty down by -0.25%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

165.80
11:14 AM | 1 OCT 2024
-2.65 (-1.57%)

Tata Power share price

483.85
11:14 AM | 1 OCT 2024
1.15 (0.24%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

140.20
11:13 AM | 1 OCT 2024
2.55 (1.85%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

179.10
11:14 AM | 1 OCT 2024
-0.95 (-0.53%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Angel Broking share price

2,728.55
11:12 AM | 1 OCT 2024
166.85 (6.51%)

Blue Dart Express share price

8,671.95
11:12 AM | 1 OCT 2024
474.5 (5.79%)

Kfin Technologies share price

1,080.75
11:12 AM | 1 OCT 2024
56.95 (5.56%)

Welspun Living share price

172.70
11:12 AM | 1 OCT 2024
8.95 (5.47%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,245.00-160.00
    Chennai
    77,251.00-160.00
    Delhi
    77,403.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    77,255.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.