Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Zomato share are up by 0.8%, Nifty down by -0.25%

Zomato share are up by 0.8%, Nifty down by -0.25%

Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 272.7 and closed at 275.5. The stock reached a high of 276.4 and a low of 271.4 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:12 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 275.5, 0.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84129.44, down by -0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 276.4 and a low of 271.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5287.21
10282.40
20270.63
50255.57
100216.04
300204.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 276.83, 280.07, & 282.23, whereas it has key support levels at 271.43, 269.27, & 266.03.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 403.00 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.00% with a target price of 281.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.

Zomato share price has gained 0.8% today to trade at 275.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.25% & -0.2% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.