Zomato share are up by 0.8%, Nifty down by -0.25%

Zomato Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 272.7 and closed at ₹ 275.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 276.4 and a low of ₹ 271.4 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:12 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹275.5, 0.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84129.44, down by -0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹276.4 and a low of ₹271.4 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 287.21 10 282.40 20 270.63 50 255.57 100 216.04 300 204.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹276.83, ₹280.07, & ₹282.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹271.43, ₹269.27, & ₹266.03.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 403.00 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.00% with a target price of ₹281.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.