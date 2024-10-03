Zomato share are down by -1.71%, Nifty down by -1.5%

Zomato Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 268.7 and closed at ₹ 269.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 272.35 and a low of ₹ 268.4 during the day.

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹269.45, -1.71% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82952.65, down by -1.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹272.35 and a low of ₹268.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 278.99 10 282.08 20 273.17 50 257.76 100 218.99 300 207.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹276.63, ₹279.12, & ₹281.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹271.48, ₹268.82, & ₹266.33.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 404.26 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.29% with a target price of ₹281.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.