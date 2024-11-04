Zomato Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Zomato share price are down by -2.59%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Zomato Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 243.6 and closed at 242.6. During the day, the stock reached a high of 245.35 and a low of 240. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Livemint
Published4 Nov 2024, 11:28 AM IST
ZomatoShare Price Today on 04-11-2024
ZomatoShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

Zomato Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 14:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 242.6, -2.59% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78531.35, down by -1.5%. The stock has hit a high of 245.35 and a low of 240 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5248.75
10253.77
20263.84
50266.59
100243.61
300233.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 246.9, 252.05, & 255.3, whereas it has key support levels at 238.5, 235.25, & 230.1.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 288.43 & P/B is at 9.87.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.66% with a target price of 300.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price down -2.59% today to trade at 242.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Wipro are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.5% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsZomato Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Zomato share price are down by -2.59%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.05
02:01 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-6.95 (-4.79%)

Tata Steel share price

146.75
02:01 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-2.95 (-1.97%)

Reliance Industries share price

1,294.95
02:01 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-44.15 (-3.3%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,274.00
02:01 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-18 (-1.39%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

206.55
01:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
2.3 (1.13%)

City Union Bank share price

177.50
01:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.35 (-0.2%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,349.00
01:49 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-11.25 (-0.83%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,252.70
01:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-11.3 (-0.89%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,941.10
01:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-221.6 (-7.01%)

PVR Inox share price

1,480.80
01:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-94.6 (-6%)

Vodafone Idea share price

7.95
01:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.5 (-5.92%)

Emami share price

678.10
01:49 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-38.7 (-5.4%)
More from Top Losers

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,116.35
01:48 PM | 4 NOV 2024
274.25 (5.66%)

Gillette India share price

10,484.45
01:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
522.65 (5.25%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,611.30
01:49 PM | 4 NOV 2024
61.7 (3.98%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

352.30
01:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
12 (3.53%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.