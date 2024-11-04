Zomato Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Zomato share price are down by -2.59%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Zomato Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 14:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹242.6, -2.59% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78531.35, down by -1.5%. The stock has hit a high of ₹245.35 and a low of ₹240 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|248.75
|10
|253.77
|20
|263.84
|50
|266.59
|100
|243.61
|300
|233.30
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹246.9, ₹252.05, & ₹255.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹238.5, ₹235.25, & ₹230.1.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 288.43 & P/B is at 9.87.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.66% with a target price of ₹300.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.
Zomato share price down -2.59% today to trade at ₹242.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Wipro are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.5% each respectively.