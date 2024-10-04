Zomato share are up by 1.77%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Zomato Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 267.05 and closed at 273.55. The stock reached a high of 274.4 and a low of 264.4 during the day.

Published4 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 273.55, 1.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82876.18, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of 274.4 and a low of 264.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5278.99
10282.08
20273.17
50257.76
100218.99
300208.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 271.4, 273.9, & 275.35, whereas it has key support levels at 267.45, 266.0, & 263.5.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 396.66 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.72% with a target price of 281.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.

Zomato share price up 1.77% today to trade at 273.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.13% & 0.46% each respectively.

