Zomato share are up by 1.77%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Zomato Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹ 267.05 and closed at ₹ 273.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 274.4 and a low of ₹ 264.4 during the day.

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹273.55, 1.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82876.18, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of ₹274.4 and a low of ₹264.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 278.99 10 282.08 20 273.17 50 257.76 100 218.99 300 208.08

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹271.4, ₹273.9, & ₹275.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹267.45, ₹266.0, & ₹263.5.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 396.66 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.72% with a target price of ₹281.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.