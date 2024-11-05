Zomato Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Zomato share price are down by -1.57%, Nifty down by -0.5%

Zomato Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 243.75 and closed at ₹ 241.30. The stock reached a high of ₹ 244.35 and a low of ₹ 240.50 during the trading session. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline by the end of the day.

Zomato Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹241.3, -1.57% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78317.26, down by -0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹244.35 and a low of ₹240.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 248.75 10 253.77 20 263.84 50 266.59 100 243.61 300 233.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹248.25, ₹251.11, & ₹255.24, whereas it has key support levels at ₹241.26, ₹237.13, & ₹234.27.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 292.40 & P/B is at 10.01.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.33% with a target price of ₹300.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.