Business News/ Markets / Zomato Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Zomato share price are up by 3.16%, Nifty up by 0.43%

Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 243.2 and closed at 249.8. The stock reached a high of 250.25 and a low of 243.2 during the day.

Zomato Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:02 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 249.8, 3.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80000.34, up by 0.66%. The stock has hit a high of 250.25 and a low of 243.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5248.75
10253.77
20263.84
50266.59
100243.61
300234.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 245.4, 249.32, & 252.3, whereas it has key support levels at 238.5, 235.52, & 231.6.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 288.57 & P/B is at 9.88.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.10% with a target price of 300.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price up 3.16% today to trade at 249.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Firstsource Solutions are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.43% & 0.66% each respectively.

