Zomato Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Zomato share price are up by 3.16%, Nifty up by 0.43%

Zomato Share Price Today on 06 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 243.2 and closed at ₹ 249.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 250.25 and a low of ₹ 243.2 during the day.

Zomato Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 11:02 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹249.8, 3.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80000.34, up by 0.66%. The stock has hit a high of ₹250.25 and a low of ₹243.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 248.75 10 253.77 20 263.84 50 266.59 100 243.61 300 234.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹245.4, ₹249.32, & ₹252.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹238.5, ₹235.52, & ₹231.6.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 288.57 & P/B is at 9.88.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.10% with a target price of ₹300.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.