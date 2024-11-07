Zomato Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Zomato share price are up by 1.53%, Nifty down by -1.11%

Zomato Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 257.9 and closed at ₹ 258.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 262.4 and a low of ₹ 255.8 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase in value from the opening to the closing price.

Zomato Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:02 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹258.85, 1.53% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79642.49, down by -0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹262.4 and a low of ₹255.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 246.99 10 251.71 20 262.78 50 266.30 100 244.22 300 235.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹259.42, ₹263.65, & ₹271.71, whereas it has key support levels at ₹247.13, ₹239.07, & ₹234.84.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 304.17 & P/B is at 10.41.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.90% with a target price of ₹300.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.