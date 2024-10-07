Zomato share are down by -4.25%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Zomato Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 278.45 and closed at ₹ 263.50. The stock reached a high of ₹ 279 during the day and a low of ₹ 261.75. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:10 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹263.5, -4.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81258.96, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹279 and a low of ₹261.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 273.94 10 281.82 20 275.84 50 259.83 100 221.96 300 209.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹280.8, ₹286.2, & ₹294.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹267.05, ₹258.7, & ₹253.3.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 405.95 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.64% with a target price of ₹281.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.