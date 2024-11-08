Zomato Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Zomato share price are up by 0.27%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Zomato Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 257.75 and closed at 255.85. During the day, the stock reached a high of 258.05 and a low of 254.25. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price, closing lower than the opening price.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
ZomatoShare Price Today on 08-11-2024
ZomatoShare Price Today on 08-11-2024

Zomato Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 255.85, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79352.86, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 258.05 and a low of 254.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5244.98
10250.31
20260.94
50265.98
100244.83
300236.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 259.77, 265.33, & 268.22, whereas it has key support levels at 251.32, 248.43, & 242.87.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 304.50 & P/B is at 10.42.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.26% with a target price of 300.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price up 0.27% today to trade at 255.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.24% & -0.24% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsZomato Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Zomato share price are up by 0.27%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.85
12:21 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-1.05 (-0.7%)

Tata Motors share price

806.00
12:21 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-13.8 (-1.68%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

726.85
12:21 PM | 8 NOV 2024
43.25 (6.33%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

140.95
12:21 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-3.25 (-2.25%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Page Industries share price

47,499.70
11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
2394.2 (5.31%)

National Aluminium Company share price

239.50
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
0.95 (0.4%)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

7,421.25
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-3.35 (-0.05%)

City Union Bank share price

179.30
11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-1.55 (-0.86%)
More from 52 Week High

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,204.35
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-86.6 (-6.71%)

GMM Pfaudler share price

1,285.80
11:48 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-89.1 (-6.48%)

Petronet LNG share price

328.25
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-18.25 (-5.27%)

EPL share price

259.65
11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
-13.85 (-5.06%)
More from Top Losers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

1,005.35
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
71.15 (7.62%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,098.50
11:54 AM | 8 NOV 2024
71.05 (6.92%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

723.15
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
39.55 (5.79%)

Sterlite Technologies share price

128.75
11:55 AM | 8 NOV 2024
6.65 (5.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,485.00910.00
    Chennai
    79,491.00910.00
    Delhi
    79,643.00910.00
    Kolkata
    79,495.00910.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.