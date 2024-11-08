Zomato Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Zomato share price are up by 0.27%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Zomato Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 257.75 and closed at ₹ 255.85. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 258.05 and a low of ₹ 254.25. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price, closing lower than the opening price.

Zomato Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹255.85, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79352.86, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹258.05 and a low of ₹254.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 244.98 10 250.31 20 260.94 50 265.98 100 244.83 300 236.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹259.77, ₹265.33, & ₹268.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹251.32, ₹248.43, & ₹242.87.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 304.50 & P/B is at 10.42.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.26% with a target price of ₹300.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.