Zomato Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Zomato share price are up by 0.27%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Zomato Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 257.75 and closed at 255.85. During the day, the stock reached a high of 258.05 and a low of 254.25. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price, closing lower than the opening price.

ZomatoShare Price Today on 08-11-2024

Zomato Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 255.85, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79352.86, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 258.05 and a low of 254.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5244.98
10250.31
20260.94
50265.98
100244.83
300236.09

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 259.77, 265.33, & 268.22, whereas it has key support levels at 251.32, 248.43, & 242.87.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 304.50 & P/B is at 10.42.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.26% with a target price of 300.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price up 0.27% today to trade at 255.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.24% & -0.24% each respectively.

