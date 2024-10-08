Zomato share are up by 2.91%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹274.1, 2.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81423.41, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of ₹274.7 and a low of ₹262.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 273.94 10 281.82 20 275.84 50 259.83 100 221.96 300 210.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹276.27, ₹286.33, & ₹293.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹258.87, ₹251.53, & ₹241.47.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 392.39 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.61% with a target price of ₹284.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.