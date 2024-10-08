Hello User
Zomato share are up by 2.91%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Zomato share are up by 2.91%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 265.05 and closed at 274.10. The stock reached a high of 274.70 and a low of 262.60 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 274.1, 2.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81423.41, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of 274.7 and a low of 262.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5273.94
10281.82
20275.84
50259.83
100221.96
300210.79

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 276.27, 286.33, & 293.67, whereas it has key support levels at 258.87, 251.53, & 241.47.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 392.39 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.61% with a target price of 284.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.

Zomato share price up 2.91% today to trade at 274.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Wipro are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.69% & 0.46% each respectively.

