Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -0.72%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Zomato Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 280.95 and closed at 277.70. The stock reached a high of 282.15 and a low of 276.25 during the day.

Published10 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:02 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 277.7, -0.72% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81735.45, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of 282.15 and a low of 276.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5272.70
10277.59
20277.36
50261.90
100224.88
300213.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 287.78, 296.22, & 302.43, whereas it has key support levels at 273.13, 266.92, & 258.48.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 412.81 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.35% with a target price of 287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.

Zomato share price down -0.72% today to trade at 277.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Latent View Analytics are falling today, but its peers Eclerx Services, Just Dial, Cartrade Tech are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.33% each respectively.

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsZomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -0.72%, Nifty up by 0.28%

    Popular in Markets

