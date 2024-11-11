Zomato Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Zomato share price are up by 1.16%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Zomato Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹252, 1.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79973.37, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹253.25 and a low of ₹244 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|249.30
|10
|249.03
|20
|257.28
|50
|265.60
|100
|246.93
|300
|238.22
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹256.3, ₹262.64, & ₹267.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹245.43, ₹240.9, & ₹234.56.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 296.76 & P/B is at 10.16.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.05% with a target price of ₹300.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.
Zomato share price up 1.16% today to trade at ₹252 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Firstsource Solutions are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.74% & 0.61% each respectively.
