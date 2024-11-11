Zomato Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Zomato share price are up by 1.16%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Zomato Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹252, 1.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79973.37, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹253.25 and a low of ₹244 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 249.30 10 249.03 20 257.28 50 265.60 100 246.93 300 238.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹256.3, ₹262.64, & ₹267.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹245.43, ₹240.9, & ₹234.56.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 296.76 & P/B is at 10.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.05% with a target price of ₹300.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.