Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are up by 0.91%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Zomato Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 276.85 and closed at 277.65. The stock reached a high of 278.80 and a low of 275.50 during the day.

Published11 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 277.65, 0.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81382.62, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of 278.8 and a low of 275.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5273.81
10276.40
20278.18
50263.12
100226.40
300214.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 280.03, 284.97, & 287.48, whereas it has key support levels at 272.58, 270.07, & 265.13.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 406.03 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.37% with a target price of 287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.

Zomato share price has gained 0.91% today to trade at 277.65 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.28% each respectively.

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
