Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are up by 0.91%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹277.65, 0.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81382.62, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹278.8 and a low of ₹275.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 273.81 10 276.40 20 278.18 50 263.12 100 226.40 300 214.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹280.03, ₹284.97, & ₹287.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹272.58, ₹270.07, & ₹265.13.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 406.03 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.37% with a target price of ₹287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.