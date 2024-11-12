Zomato Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Zomato share price are down by -0.77%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Zomato Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 260 and closed at 256.5. During the day, the stock reached a high of 264.9 and a low of 255.4.

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
ZomatoShare Price Today on 12-11-2024
ZomatoShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

Zomato Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:04 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 256.5, -0.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79519.85, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 264.9 and a low of 255.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5249.30
10249.03
20257.28
50265.60
100246.93
300238.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 264.23, 269.43, & 279.54, whereas it has key support levels at 248.92, 238.81, & 233.61.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 308.56 & P/B is at 10.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.96% with a target price of 300.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price down -0.77% today to trade at 256.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Info Edge India, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.01% & 0.03% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsZomato Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Zomato share price are down by -0.77%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

261.35
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
4.45 (1.73%)

Tata Motors share price

794.85
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-9.9 (-1.23%)

Tata Steel share price

146.85
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
1.9 (1.31%)

Bharat Electronics share price

296.90
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-2.75 (-0.92%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

649.85
11:04 AM | 12 NOV 2024
25.95 (4.16%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,881.00
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
14 (0.75%)

Coforge share price

8,109.55
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
46.15 (0.57%)

Federal Bank share price

208.05
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
0.3 (0.14%)
More from 52 Week High

Borosil Renewables share price

478.75
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-24.35 (-4.84%)

Britannia Industries share price

5,195.00
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-230.3 (-4.24%)

Piramal Pharma share price

258.70
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-10.95 (-4.06%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

13,000.00
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
-487.95 (-3.62%)
More from Top Losers

Jubilant Foodworks share price

649.85
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
48 (7.98%)

Triveni Turbines share price

670.90
11:06 AM | 12 NOV 2024
44.85 (7.16%)

HBL Power Systems share price

575.00
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
36.55 (6.79%)

Mastek share price

3,131.60
11:05 AM | 12 NOV 2024
179.55 (6.08%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.000.00
    Chennai
    78,781.000.00
    Delhi
    78,933.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.