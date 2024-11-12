Zomato Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Zomato share price are down by -0.77%, Nifty down by -0.01%

Zomato Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 260 and closed at ₹ 256.5. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 264.9 and a low of ₹ 255.4.

Zomato Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:04 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹256.5, -0.77% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79519.85, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹264.9 and a low of ₹255.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 249.30 10 249.03 20 257.28 50 265.60 100 246.93 300 238.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹264.23, ₹269.43, & ₹279.54, whereas it has key support levels at ₹248.92, ₹238.81, & ₹233.61.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 308.56 & P/B is at 10.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.96% with a target price of ₹300.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.