Zomato Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Zomato share price are down by -0.17%, Nifty down by -0.6%

Zomato Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 257.9 and closed at ₹ 260.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 263.25 and a low of ₹ 254.6 during the day. Overall, it experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Zomato Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:13 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹260.55, -0.17% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78189.85, down by -0.62%. The stock has hit a high of ₹263.25 and a low of ₹254.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 249.30 10 249.03 20 257.28 50 265.60 100 246.93 300 239.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹265.29, ₹269.9, & ₹274.89, whereas it has key support levels at ₹255.69, ₹250.7, & ₹246.09.

Zomato Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 311.38 & P/B is at 10.66.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.14% with a target price of ₹300.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}