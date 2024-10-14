Hello User
Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are up by 2.22%, Nifty up by 0.55%

Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 282.25 and closed at 283.65. The stock reached a high of 285.10 and a low of 279.35 during the day, indicating a slight increase in value.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:02 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 283.65, 2.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81833.34, up by 0.56%. The stock has hit a high of 285.1 and a low of 279.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5275.54
10274.74
20278.85
50265.14
100229.30
300216.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 278.87, 280.68, & 282.37, whereas it has key support levels at 275.37, 273.68, & 271.87.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 409.27 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.18% with a target price of 287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.

Zomato share price up 2.22% today to trade at 283.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.55% & 0.56% each respectively.

