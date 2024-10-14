Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are up by 2.22%, Nifty up by 0.55%

Zomato Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 282.25 and closed at ₹ 283.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 285.10 and a low of ₹ 279.35 during the day, indicating a slight increase in value.

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:02 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹283.65, 2.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81833.34, up by 0.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹285.1 and a low of ₹279.35 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 275.54 10 274.74 20 278.85 50 265.14 100 229.30 300 216.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹278.87, ₹280.68, & ₹282.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹275.37, ₹273.68, & ₹271.87.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 409.27 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.18% with a target price of ₹287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.