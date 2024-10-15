Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -0.46%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Zomato Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 283 and closed at ₹ 278.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 283 and a low of ₹ 277.5 during the day.

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹278.5, -0.46% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81862.65, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹283 and a low of ₹277.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 275.54 10 274.74 20 278.85 50 265.14 100 229.30 300 217.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹283.43, ₹287.97, & ₹290.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹276.18, ₹273.47, & ₹268.93.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 412.96 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.05% with a target price of ₹287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.