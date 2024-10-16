Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -1.68%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Zomato Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 278.45 and closed at ₹ 274.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 279 and a low of ₹ 274.15 during the day.

At 16 Oct 12:01 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹274.65, -1.68% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81476.22, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹279 and a low of ₹274.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 278.23 10 274.90 20 278.65 50 266.19 100 230.77 300 218.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹282.93, ₹286.42, & ₹289.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹276.03, ₹272.62, & ₹269.13.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 412.22 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.50% with a target price of ₹287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.