Business News/ Markets / Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -1.68%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Zomato Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 278.45 and closed at 274.65. The stock reached a high of 279 and a low of 274.15 during the day.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:01 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 274.65, -1.68% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81476.22, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of 279 and a low of 274.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5278.23
10274.90
20278.65
50266.19
100230.77
300218.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 282.93, 286.42, & 289.83, whereas it has key support levels at 276.03, 272.62, & 269.13.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 412.22 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.50% with a target price of 287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price down -1.68% today to trade at 274.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.51% & -0.42% each respectively.

