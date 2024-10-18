Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -3.97%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Zomato Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹ 256.05 and closed at ₹ 259.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 270.30 and a low of ₹ 256. Overall, the price movement indicates a slight upward trend, closing higher than the opening price.

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹259.9, -3.97% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81050.02, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹270.3 and a low of ₹256 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 277.20 10 275.51 20 278.79 50 267.99 100 233.61 300 221.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹273.47, ₹277.58, & ₹280.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹266.92, ₹264.48, & ₹260.37.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 398.95 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.43% with a target price of ₹287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.