Zomato share are down by -1.03%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Zomato Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 276.25 and closed at 272.90. The stock reached a high of 280.85 and a low of 272.35 during the day. Overall, the price movement indicates a slight decline from the opening to the closing price.

Livemint
Published19 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 272.9, -1.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83131.49, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 280.85 and a low of 272.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5275.41
10266.57
20261.09
50245.68
100204.88
300194.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 279.53, 282.67, & 287.48, whereas it has key support levels at 271.58, 266.77, & 263.63.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 406.76 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.

Zomato share price down -1.03% today to trade at 272.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Wipro, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.22% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsZomato share are down by -1.03%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

429.50
12:03 PM | 19 SEP 2024
15.65 (3.78%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.35
12:03 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-5.1 (-3.03%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

127.60
12:02 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-3.65 (-2.78%)

Tata Power

433.50
12:03 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-7.15 (-1.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Suven Pharmaceuticals

1,195.70
11:58 AM | 19 SEP 2024
50.8 (4.44%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare

1,349.05
11:58 AM | 19 SEP 2024
57.1 (4.42%)

NTPC

428.95
11:58 AM | 19 SEP 2024
15.1 (3.65%)

K P R Mill

889.00
11:56 AM | 19 SEP 2024
30.05 (3.5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.00250.00
    Chennai
    73,310.00180.00
    Delhi
    73,430.00-80.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.00-130.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue