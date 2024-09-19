Zomato share are down by -1.03%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹272.9, -1.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83131.49, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹280.85 and a low of ₹272.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 275.41 10 266.57 20 261.09 50 245.68 100 204.88 300 194.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹279.53, ₹282.67, & ₹287.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹271.58, ₹266.77, & ₹263.63.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 406.76 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.