Business News/ Markets / Zomato share are down by -1.03%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Zomato share are down by -1.03%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 276.25 and closed at 272.90. The stock reached a high of 280.85 and a low of 272.35 during the day. Overall, the price movement indicates a slight decline from the opening to the closing price.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 272.9, -1.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83131.49, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 280.85 and a low of 272.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5275.41
10266.57
20261.09
50245.68
100204.88
300194.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 279.53, 282.67, & 287.48, whereas it has key support levels at 271.58, 266.77, & 263.63.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 406.76 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.

Zomato share price down -1.03% today to trade at 272.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Wipro, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.22% each respectively.

