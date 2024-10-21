Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -0.23%, Nifty down by -0.38%

Zomato Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 259.95 and closed at 256.80. The stock reached a high of 267 and a low of 256 during the day.

Published21 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 256.8, -0.23% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81008.45, down by -0.27%. The stock has hit a high of 267 and a low of 256 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5272.28
10273.91
20277.87
50268.18
100236.12
300223.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 266.32, 275.83, & 281.37, whereas it has key support levels at 251.27, 245.73, & 236.22.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 379.63 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.76% with a target price of 287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price down -0.23% today to trade at 256.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Info Edge India, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.38% & -0.27% each respectively.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsZomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -0.23%, Nifty down by -0.38%

    Popular in Markets

