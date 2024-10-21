Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -0.23%, Nifty down by -0.38%

Zomato Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹ 259.95 and closed at ₹ 256.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 267 and a low of ₹ 256 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 272.28 10 273.91 20 277.87 50 268.18 100 236.12 300 223.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹266.32, ₹275.83, & ₹281.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹251.27, ₹245.73, & ₹236.22.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 379.63 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.76% with a target price of ₹287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.