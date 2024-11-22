Zomato Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Zomato share price are down by -0.99%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Zomato Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 267.4 and closed at 264.1. The stock reached a high of 268.95 and a low of 262.6 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline in price by the end of the trading session.

Published22 Nov 2024, 12:43 PM IST
ZomatoShare Price Today on 22-11-2024
ZomatoShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Zomato Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:43 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 264.1, -0.99% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78175.99, up by 1.32%. The stock has hit a high of 268.95 and a low of 262.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5266.24
10259.11
20255.41
50267.50
100251.19
300240.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 274.49, 281.68, & 287.87, whereas it has key support levels at 261.11, 254.92, & 247.73.

Zomato Share Price Today

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.49% with a target price of 305.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 13.57% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.52% in june to 13.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price down -0.99% today to trade at 264.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.21% & 1.32% each respectively.

    Popular in Markets

