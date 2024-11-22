Zomato Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Zomato share price are down by -0.54%, Nifty up by 0.71%

Zomato Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 267.4 and closed at ₹ 265.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 268.95 and a low of ₹ 262.6 during the trading session. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline by the end of the day.

Zomato Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 11:55 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹265.3, -0.54% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹77722.66, up by 0.73%. The stock has hit a high of ₹268.95 and a low of ₹262.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 266.24 10 259.11 20 255.41 50 267.50 100 251.19 300 240.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹274.49, ₹281.68, & ₹287.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹261.11, ₹254.92, & ₹247.73.

Zomato Share Price Today

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.96% with a target price of ₹305.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 13.57% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.52% in june to 13.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.