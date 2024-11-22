Zomato Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Zomato share price are down by -0.99%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Zomato Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:43 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹264.1, -0.99% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78175.99, up by 1.32%. The stock has hit a high of ₹268.95 and a low of ₹262.6 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|266.24
|10
|259.11
|20
|255.41
|50
|267.50
|100
|251.19
|300
|240.43
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹274.49, ₹281.68, & ₹287.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹261.11, ₹254.92, & ₹247.73.
Zomato Share Price Today
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.49% with a target price of ₹305.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 13.57% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 12.52% in june to 13.57% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.
Zomato share price down -0.99% today to trade at ₹264.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.21% & 1.32% each respectively.