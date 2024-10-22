Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -1.13%, Nifty down by -0.48%

Zomato Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹ 267.65 and closed at ₹ 262.70. The stock reached a high of ₹ 271 and a low of ₹ 262.05 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price, closing lower by ₹ 4.95.

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹262.7, -1.13% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80824.27, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹271 and a low of ₹262.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 272.28 10 273.91 20 277.87 50 268.18 100 236.12 300 223.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹270.63, ₹275.07, & ₹283.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹258.13, ₹250.07, & ₹245.63.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 379.63 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.25% with a target price of ₹287.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.