Business News/ Markets / Zomato share are up by 0.79%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 291.7 and closed at 293. The stock reached a high of 297.7 and a low of 290.65 during the session.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 293, 0.79% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84709.25, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 297.7 and a low of 290.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5277.58
10273.44
20263.27
50248.70
100208.07
300197.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 296.05, 300.45, & 309.0, whereas it has key support levels at 283.1, 274.55, & 270.15.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 428.37 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.47% with a target price of 279.91.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.

Zomato share price up 0.79% today to trade at 293 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Wipro are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.2% each respectively.

