Zomato share are up by 0.79%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Zomato Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹ 291.7 and closed at ₹ 293. The stock reached a high of ₹ 297.7 and a low of ₹ 290.65 during the session.

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹293, 0.79% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84709.25, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹297.7 and a low of ₹290.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 277.58 10 273.44 20 263.27 50 248.70 100 208.07 300 197.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹296.05, ₹300.45, & ₹309.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹283.1, ₹274.55, & ₹270.15.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 428.37 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.47% with a target price of ₹279.91.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.