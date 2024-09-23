Zomato share are up by 0.79%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Zomato Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|277.58
|10
|273.44
|20
|263.27
|50
|248.70
|100
|208.07
|300
|197.10
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹296.05, ₹300.45, & ₹309.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹283.1, ₹274.55, & ₹270.15.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.47% with a target price of ₹279.91.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.
Zomato share price up 0.79% today to trade at ₹293 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Wipro are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.2% each respectively.