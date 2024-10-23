Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are up by 1.62%, Nifty up by 0.35%

Zomato Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 256.35 and closed at 260.35. The stock reached a high of 263.90 and a low of 242.45 during the day, indicating some volatility.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 13:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 260.35, 1.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80507.67, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of 263.9 and a low of 242.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5269.46
10273.84
20276.62
50268.51
100237.44
300224.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 267.82, 278.43, & 285.97, whereas it has key support levels at 249.67, 242.13, & 231.52.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 391.80 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.24% with a target price of 287.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price has gained 1.62% today to trade at 260.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.35% & 0.36% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:30 AM IST
