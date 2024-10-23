Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are up by 1.62%, Nifty up by 0.35%

Zomato Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|269.46
|10
|273.84
|20
|276.62
|50
|268.51
|100
|237.44
|300
|224.34
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹267.82, ₹278.43, & ₹285.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹249.67, ₹242.13, & ₹231.52.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.24% with a target price of ₹287.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.
Zomato share price has gained 1.62% today to trade at ₹260.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
