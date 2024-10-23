Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are up by 1.62%, Nifty up by 0.35%

Zomato Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹ 256.35 and closed at ₹ 260.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 263.90 and a low of ₹ 242.45 during the day, indicating some volatility.

At 23 Oct 13:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹260.35, 1.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80507.67, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of ₹263.9 and a low of ₹242.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 269.46 10 273.84 20 276.62 50 268.51 100 237.44 300 224.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹267.82, ₹278.43, & ₹285.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹249.67, ₹242.13, & ₹231.52.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 391.80 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.24% with a target price of ₹287.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.