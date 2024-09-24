Zomato share are down by -0.71%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Zomato Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 298.2 and closed at 294.8. The stock reached a high of 298.2 and a low of 291.65 during the day.

Published24 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:10 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 294.8, -0.71% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84955.38, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 298.2 and a low of 291.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5277.58
10273.44
20263.27
50248.70
100208.07
300197.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 300.42, 302.93, & 307.87, whereas it has key support levels at 292.97, 288.03, & 285.52.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 437.95 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.39% with a target price of 281.87.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.

Zomato share price down -0.71% today to trade at 294.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.05% & 0.03% each respectively.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
