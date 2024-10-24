Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -2.2%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹258.05, -2.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80055.98, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹268.25 and a low of ₹257.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 264.83 10 271.57 20 274.58 50 268.32 100 238.11 300 225.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹273.97, ₹283.93, & ₹299.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹248.07, ₹232.13, & ₹222.17.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 315.04 & P/B is at 10.78.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.87% with a target price of ₹299.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.