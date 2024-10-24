Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -2.2%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Zomato Share Price Today on : Zomato share are down by -2.2%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 267.4 and closed at 258.05. The stock reached a high of 268.25 and a low of 257.35 during the day.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 258.05, -2.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80055.98, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 268.25 and a low of 257.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5264.83
10271.57
20274.58
50268.32
100238.11
300225.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 273.97, 283.93, & 299.87, whereas it has key support levels at 248.07, 232.13, & 222.17.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 315.04 & P/B is at 10.78.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.87% with a target price of 299.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.41% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 2.18% in june to 2.41% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price down -2.2% today to trade at 258.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Wipro are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.03% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.