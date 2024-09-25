Zomato share are down by -2.33%, Nifty down by -0.22%

Zomato Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 291.8 and closed at 284.85. The stock reached a high of 291.95 and a low of 282.95 during the session.

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 12:01 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 284.85, -2.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84785.22, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 291.95 and a low of 282.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5282.38
10277.12
20265.22
50250.39
100209.75
300198.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 296.32, 301.03, & 304.07, whereas it has key support levels at 288.57, 285.53, & 280.82.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 430.13 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.05% with a target price of 281.87.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.

Zomato share price down -2.33% today to trade at 284.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are falling today, but its peers Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.22% & -0.15% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsZomato share are down by -2.33%, Nifty down by -0.22%

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank

1,781.50
12:04 PM | 25 SEP 2024
13.05 (0.74%)

Tata Steel

160.85
12:04 PM | 25 SEP 2024
0.3 (0.19%)

Vedanta

477.50
12:04 PM | 25 SEP 2024
7.25 (1.54%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

131.60
12:04 PM | 25 SEP 2024
4.3 (3.38%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HEG

2,523.75
11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
214 (9.27%)

Five Star Business Finance

815.00
11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
41.5 (5.37%)

Piramal Pharma

228.20
11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
11.5 (5.31%)

Syrma SGS Technology

463.00
11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
22.75 (5.17%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,385.00210.00
    Chennai
    76,391.00210.00
    Delhi
    76,543.00210.00
    Kolkata
    76,395.00210.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.