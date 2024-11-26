Zomato Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Zomato share price are up by 0.8%, Nifty up by 0%

Zomato Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 274.5 and closed at 275.8. The stock reached a high of 278.6 and a low of 272.75 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase, closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 11:13 AM IST
ZomatoShare Price Today on 26-11-2024
ZomatoShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

Zomato Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:13 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 275.8, 0.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80067.52, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 278.6 and a low of 272.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5268.51
10262.49
20255.95
50267.65
100252.51
300240.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 280.53, 288.6, & 292.87, whereas it has key support levels at 268.19, 263.92, & 255.85.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 326.08 & P/B is at 11.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.59% with a target price of 305.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 13.57% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.52% in june to 13.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price has gained 0.8% today to trade at 275.8 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0% & -0.05% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsZomato Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Zomato share price are up by 0.8%, Nifty up by 0%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

299.80
11:14 AM | 26 NOV 2024
7.35 (2.51%)

Adani Power share price

440.40
11:14 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-6.45 (-1.44%)

Indus Towers share price

344.50
11:14 AM | 26 NOV 2024
7.05 (2.09%)

Tata Steel share price

145.10
11:14 AM | 26 NOV 2024
1.5 (1.04%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Praj Industries share price

820.35
11:07 AM | 26 NOV 2024
21.15 (2.65%)

Laurus Labs share price

535.15
11:07 AM | 26 NOV 2024
3 (0.56%)

Wipro share price

583.85
11:07 AM | 26 NOV 2024
1.1 (0.19%)

Coforge share price

8,595.40
11:05 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-14.65 (-0.17%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,781.35
11:07 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-221.35 (-7.37%)

Adani Green Energy share price

912.60
11:07 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-55.05 (-5.69%)

DCM Shriram share price

1,158.30
11:07 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-69 (-5.62%)

Emami share price

661.00
11:06 AM | 26 NOV 2024
-32.05 (-4.62%)
More from Top Losers

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,559.65
11:07 AM | 26 NOV 2024
117.95 (8.18%)

Triveni Turbines share price

824.70
11:07 AM | 26 NOV 2024
60.8 (7.96%)

Hitachi Energy India share price

12,479.80
11:07 AM | 26 NOV 2024
814.95 (6.99%)

The New India Assurance Company share price

190.65
11:07 AM | 26 NOV 2024
10.25 (5.68%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,555.00-1,090.00
    Chennai
    78,561.00-1,090.00
    Delhi
    78,713.00-1,090.00
    Kolkata
    78,565.00-1,090.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.