Zomato share are down by -0.96%, Nifty up by 0.26%

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 12:00 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹282.65, -0.96% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85426.42, up by 0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹286.45 and a low of ₹280.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 285.16 10 279.97 20 266.67 50 251.99 100 211.37 300 200.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹290.22, ₹295.43, & ₹299.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹281.42, ₹277.83, & ₹272.62.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 420.84 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.28% with a target price of ₹281.87.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.