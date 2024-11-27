Zomato Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Zomato share price are up by 2.45%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Zomato Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 281.7 and closed at 287. The stock experienced a high of 289.7 and a low of 278.8 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published27 Nov 2024, 11:29 AM IST
ZomatoShare Price Today on 27-11-2024
ZomatoShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

Zomato Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:29 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 287, 2.45% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80014.54, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 289.7 and a low of 278.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5268.51
10262.49
20255.95
50267.65
100252.51
300240.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 282.98, 286.09, & 291.27, whereas it has key support levels at 274.69, 269.51, & 266.4.

Zomato Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% & ROA of 1.56% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 334.20 & P/B is at 11.44.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.27% with a target price of 305.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 13.57% MF holding, & 47.28% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 12.52% in june to 13.57% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 46.13% in june to 47.28% in the september quarter.

Zomato share price up 2.45% today to trade at 287 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Wipro are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.02% & 0.01% each respectively.

