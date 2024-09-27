Zomato share are down by -0.63%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Zomato Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹ 275.95 and closed at ₹ 282.05. During the day, it reached a high of ₹ 286.45 and a low of ₹ 273.50. The stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:21 today, Zomato shares are trading at price ₹282.05, -0.63% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85737.84, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹286.45 and a low of ₹273.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 288.08 10 281.75 20 267.97 50 253.36 100 212.98 300 201.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹287.73, ₹290.52, & ₹295.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹280.33, ₹275.72, & ₹272.93.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 418.63 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.06% with a target price of ₹281.87.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.