Business News/ Markets / Zomato share are down by -0.63%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Zomato share are down by -0.63%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 275.95 and closed at 282.05. During the day, it reached a high of 286.45 and a low of 273.50. The stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:21 today, Zomato shares are trading at price 282.05, -0.63% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85737.84, down by -0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 286.45 and a low of 273.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5288.08
10281.75
20267.97
50253.36
100212.98
300201.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 287.73, 290.52, & 295.13, whereas it has key support levels at 280.33, 275.72, & 272.93.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 1.76% .The current P/E of the stock is at 418.63 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.06% with a target price of 281.87.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 2.18% MF holding, & 46.13% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 2.25% in march to 2.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 47.00% in march to 46.13% in the june quarter.

Zomato share price down -0.63% today to trade at 282.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Firstsource Solutions are falling today, but its peers Wipro, Info Edge India, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.11% & -0.11% each respectively.

